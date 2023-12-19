Putin formally participating in 2024 elections

(MENAFN) In a move that has reverberated through Russian politics, President Vladimir Putin has officially registered for the 2024 presidential election, signaling his intention to seek a fifth term in office. Breaking away from his past pattern of running as a party nominee, Putin filed the necessary paperwork on Monday with Russia's Central Election Commission. The event, captured on film by Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, marked a significant development in the country's political landscape.



According to Russian law, independent candidates must secure a minimum of 300,000 signatures from their supporters to be eligible for the ballot. Putin's bid received unanimous backing from the convention of the ruling United Russia party on Sunday. The party's chair, former President Dmitry Medvedev, left no room for ambiguity, stating that Putin is the unequivocal choice to navigate Russia through the current turbulent period. Medvedev emphasized the party's commitment to ensuring Putin's success in what is expected to be a pivotal election.



Putin's candidacy also garnered support from an independent action group over the weekend, consisting of prominent officials, experts, actors, and athletes. This diverse endorsement highlights the breadth of Putin's backing across various sectors of Russian society.

The Russian president first revealed his intention to seek reelection earlier in the month during a meeting with servicemen. This announcement coincided with the awarding of Hero of Russia medals to individuals distinguished in the Ukraine conflict, reinforcing Putin's leadership narrative.



The upcoming presidential election, scheduled for March 15 to 17, will be distinctive in its three-day format—a departure from the traditional single-day voting process. This change was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic and will mark the first time Russia conducts a presidential election over multiple days. As Putin embarks on his reelection campaign, the political landscape is poised for heightened activity, with implications not only for Russia but also for international observers closely monitoring developments in the country.



MENAFN19122023000045015687ID1107623688