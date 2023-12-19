Historic decision by Vatican granting conditional approval for Roman Catholic priests to issue blessings to same-sex couples

(MENAFN) In a historic decision, the Vatican, under the endorsement of Pope Francis, has granted conditional approval for Roman Catholic priests to issue blessings to same-sex couples. This doctrinal shift, confirmed on Monday, allows for formal blessings but explicitly stipulates that they must not occur within the context of religious rituals or liturgies.



While the Vatican's decision marks a notable departure from its previous stance, it is essential to note that it does not signify the legitimization of what the Church terms "irregular situations." The approval extends to providing blessings to individuals from the LGBTQ community, subject to specific conditions. The Catholic Church maintains its traditional definition of marriage as being exclusively between a man and a woman, emphasizing that the new policy is not intended to supersede the sacrament of heterosexual marriage.



In the realm of Roman Catholic dogma, a blessing is a prayer typically delivered by a priest or minister, seeking divine favor or protection for individuals. This development contrasts with the Vatican's stance in 2021 when it declared that blessings for same-sex couples could not be issued, citing an inability to "bless sin."



The newly published document by the Vatican's doctrinal office emphasizes that individual priests are entrusted with the responsibility of deciding whether to bless LGBTQ individuals on a case-by-case basis. The Church underscores that this shift is indicative of a belief that "God welcomes all," though it explicitly states that such blessings should not take place during ceremonies associated with civil unions or weddings.



This move aligns with Pope Francis' stated "pastoral vision," which seeks to broaden the appeal of the Catholic Church. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, in an introduction to the text, highlighted that individuals seeking a blessing need not be "required to have prior moral perfection." The decision signals a significant step towards inclusivity within the Catholic Church, reflecting a nuanced approach that balances tradition with a more expansive understanding of human relationships. As the Church embraces this evolution, it is poised to navigate a path that aligns with contemporary views while acknowledging its deeply rooted principles.





