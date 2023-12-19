(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB Extends Collaboration with Worldpay from FIS for Largest Contactless Deployment in the UK JCB Contactless will allow cardmembers to tap and go when paying at Worldpay from FIS merchants who use Ingenico terminals in the UK

LONDON, Dec 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced an extension of its collaboration with global financial technology leader

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) and its merchant solutions business, Worldpay from FIS , to enable JCB Contactless for its UK merchants in the largest JCB contactless deployment in the UK to date.

In 2023, almost 20% of Worldpay Point of Sale (POS) systems in the UK are now equipped to accept JCB contactless payments. As part of JCB's mid-term plan, the next stage will see JCB Contactless enabled across on the remaining 80% of Worldpay terminals across the UK, with full rollout expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

JCB Contactless is JCB's contactless payment system that allows customers to shop by simply holding their JCB Card or JCB-card-enabled smartphone or other devices over the store terminal. JCB Contactless is based on the global chip standard 'EMV(R)[1] ,' offering a high level of security.

The recently published Worldpay from FIS Global Payments Report found cash use continues to decline at POS, with contactless payments in the form of digital wallets and contactless cards on the rise. In the UK, cards and digital wallets combined accounted for 86% of POS spend. As such, more and more merchants in the UK are looking towards a cashless future, with comprehensive contactless payments emerging as a critical function. Enabling JCB Contactless will help Worldpay meet the increased demand for comprehensive contactless acceptance amongst its merchants.

Worldpay's UK merchants which enable JCB Contactless will be able to further tap into the sales opportunities of JCB's 154 million cardmember community. The fast, secure and convenient payment process for cardmembers, combined with the higher average transaction value of contactless, will help merchants increase their sales opportunities.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director for JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said:“We are delighted to see the next stage of this ambitious project come to fruition, further reinforcing our collaboration with Worldpay. We look forward to continuing to work together in enabling JCB Contactless across the entire Worldpay POS ecosystem.”

Nick Fisher, General Manager, UK, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said:“By offering a greater variety of contactless options to their merchants, Worldpay's merchants will benefit from an enhanced customer experience. The payment preferences of consumers across the region are changing rapidly, and JCB is proud to be working with leaders like Worldpay to enable the future of payments.”

Chris Wood, General Manager for SMB International, Worldpay Merchant Solutions, FIS said:“With our research showing consumers are switching to contactless payments, it's crucial we provide them with the ability to pay with their preferred payment method whenever and wherever they want. Our collaboration with JCB will enable this, simplifying our merchants' payments acceptance, and accelerating growth.”

About JCB

JCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



About Worldpay

Worldpay payment processing solutions allow businesses to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Worldpay solutions, which support more than 225 markets in 146 countries and in nearly 135 local currencies, are offered by FIS, a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit en/merchant-solutions-worldpay . Follow Worldpay on Facebook , LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter (@Worldpay_Global ).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

JCB International (Europe) Ltd.

Diana Lee: ...



JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Ayaka Nakajima: ...



Worldpay

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

...



[1] EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Daily News, FinTech