World’s wealthiest people see substantial increases in fortunes in 2023

(MENAFN) In a remarkable trend, the world's wealthiest individuals have experienced substantial increases in their fortunes in the current year, with the top 10 individuals witnessing a combined surge of over USD460 billion since the outset of 2023, as reported by the Bloomberg Wealth Index. The collective wealth of this elite group catapulted from approximately USD765 billion at the close of 2022 to an astounding USD1.2 trillion, reflecting growth rates ranging from 20 to 200 percent.



The primary driver behind these significant gains has been the soaring prices of technology companies' stocks, fueled by optimism surrounding the potential conclusion of the monetary tightening cycle, including the prospect of interest rate reductions in the upcoming year. This optimism, particularly favoring growth stocks such as those of technology companies, has played a pivotal role in the wealth accumulation of the world's wealthiest individuals.



Notably, among the top 10 beneficiaries of this wealth surge, nine are investors in the technology sector, while one hails from the retail sector. Seven of these individuals currently hold positions on the list of the world's ten richest people, underscoring the dominance of the technology sector in the wealth creation landscape.



Leading the pack in terms of wealth accumulation is American billionaire Elon Musk, who is not only the richest person globally but also the owner of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter). Musk has witnessed market gains of USD93.9 billion, resulting in a staggering 68 percent increase in his wealth, which now stands at USD231 billion. Securing the second position is Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta Company (formerly Facebook), who, despite being ranked seventh among the world's richest individuals, saw earnings of USD75 billion, translating to a remarkable 163 percent increase and bringing his wealth to USD121 billion. The robust performances of these individuals exemplify the extraordinary wealth dynamics unfolding in the current economic landscape.

MENAFN19122023000045015682ID1107623675