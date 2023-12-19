Media reports plans by Israel to invade Lebanon

(MENAFN) In response to recent cross-border attacks by the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, the Israeli military has reportedly formulated plans to invade southern Lebanon. The intended objective is to push Hezbollah northward to the Litani River. The development comes amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, characterized by increased hostilities since the outbreak of the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict in October.



The conflict was triggered by a surprise assault on Israeli territories launched by Hamas fighters in Gaza, resulting in a tragic toll of 1,200 lives lost and the kidnapping of over 200 hostages. Subsequent to this, Israel's extensive bombing campaign in Gaza has led to the reported death of more than 18,700 people, according to local health officials.



Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, has expressed support for Hamas, but its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has indicated that a major offensive against Israel would only occur under specific circumstances, such as provocation or if Hamas were on the verge of defeat. Despite this stance, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have deemed the threat posed by Hezbollah as unacceptable.



The IDF's decision to potentially invade southern Lebanon is based on concerns that Hezbollah might replicate an October 7-style attack in northern Israel. A senior IDF officer, speaking to The Times, highlighted the Israeli doctrine of "taking the war to the other side" as a proactive measure against potential threats.



According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, the military has not only developed plans but has also defined schedules for readiness. The move reflects Israel's determination to address the perceived threat posed by Hezbollah, illustrating a shift from a defensive to a more preemptive strategy.



The situation remains tense, with both Israel and Hezbollah flexing their military capabilities in response to the ongoing regional conflicts. As the IDF prepares for potential action, the international community watches closely, concerned about the wider implications of any military escalation in the already volatile Middle East.



