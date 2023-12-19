UK holds talks to reinforce maritime security amidst growing concerns over red sea attacks

(MENAFN) On Monday, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that the government is actively engaging in discussions with the shipping sector and international partners to explore measures aimed at enhancing maritime security. The talks come in response to the recent spate of attacks on ships in the Red Sea, prompting heightened concerns about the safety of maritime operations in the region.



Addressing questions regarding the decision of major oil company British Petroleum (BP) to temporarily suspend all transit operations through the Red Sea, the spokesperson characterized such decisions as business matters. The spokesperson emphasized ongoing dialogues with both the maritime sector and international partners to collaboratively address and improve maritime security, particularly in light of the recent attacks.



The discussions signal a concerted effort by the UK government to work collaboratively with stakeholders to fortify the safety and security of maritime activities. Given the strategic importance of the Red Sea for global shipping routes, concerns have escalated, leading to proactive measures to mitigate potential risks to commercial vessels.



The Joint War Committee, comprising representatives from the London Marine Insurance Market Association "Lloyd's" and trade union members, has expanded the area deemed as high risk in the Red Sea. This move follows a series of attacks on commercial ships, reflecting the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address the evolving security challenges in the region. As maritime stakeholders navigate these complexities, the UK government's commitment to dialogue and collaboration underscores the significance of fostering a secure environment for global maritime operations.

MENAFN19122023000045015682ID1107623663