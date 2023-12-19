Youth engagement in murders in Sweden increases by over twofold since 2020

(MENAFN) The statistics from Sweden's Public Prosecutor's Office reveal that the number of individuals aged 15 to 17 suspected of participating in murder or attempted murder has experienced a more than twofold increase since 2020.



According to data from the office, the number of individuals aged 15 to 17 suspected of being linked to murder or attempted murder was 127 in 2020. However, by 2023, this figure has seen a significant rise, reaching 307.



A public broadcaster reported that in several high-profile cases, there were early indicators raising concern, indicating that young individuals involved in murders often encountered various challenges or risk factors. These challenges included difficulties at school or unfavorable home conditions.



“It has gone (up) very, very fast, and we simply haven't kept up,” Tomas Bolevin, group head in the Haninge-Nynashamn police region, was cited as declaring by a news agency.



Teenagers are frequently recruited and equipped by criminal networks to engage in illicit activities on their behalf.



An outlet reported that in Jordbro, south of Stockholm, there has been an enduring criminal network contributing to a disturbing cycle of violence.



A significant figure within this network was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison for recruiting teenage boys to carry out multiple attempted murders.



According to the news agency's analysis, “the criminals are experts in finding these children,” who are subsequently enlisted as gang members.



Bolevin emphasized the importance of authorities directing their efforts toward the early identification of young individuals at risk of recruitment.



“The difficult thing is picking out the children who are actually at risk of ending up in serious crime and taking the right measures. After all, there are many other children who have other challenges and problems too,” he stated.

