EU initiates unprecedented investigation into "X" over content moderation violations

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, the European Commission initiated an "official investigation" on Monday, targeting the social network "X" (formerly known as Twitter). The probe centers on alleged violations of European laws related to content moderation, marking a significant precedent under the newly established European law on digital services. The European Commission, now tasked with regulating the digital sector, is expressing concern about the methods employed by "X" in identifying and removing potentially harmful content.



The list of purported violations is extensive and will undergo thorough scrutiny, encompassing issues such as a shortage of content moderators, ineffective reporting mechanisms for illegal content, inadequate warning messages regarding violent images, and restricted access to data by regulatory bodies. Notably, the investigation also addresses concerns about the blue verification marks assigned to certain accounts, potentially creating a misleading impression that content from these accounts is trustworthy. Additionally, there are concerns about user community notes that aim to reframe information, particularly in languages where such annotations appear limited.



Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Digital Affairs, emphasized a shift away from an era where major digital platforms operated as if they were beyond regulatory oversight. He highlighted the significance of the new legislation, enabling the protection of citizens and democracies in the digital realm. The investigation into "X" reflects a broader effort by European authorities to ensure compliance with regulations governing digital services, emphasizing the accountability of large platforms in upholding the rules that safeguard users and democratic values.

MENAFN19122023000045015682ID1107623656