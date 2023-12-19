The Market's Move Back To Reality May Heal The Dollar

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Dollar made a crucial technical breakdown the previous week following a public admission from the Fed of a policy reversal. The Fed's comments and subsequent press conference pressed the Dollar index under its 200-day moving average. The decline continued on Thursday as neither the Bank of England nor the ECB acknowledged that they were ready to cut rates as the Fed.
