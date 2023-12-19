(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, Management transactions, 19 December 2023 at 10.30 a.m. (EEST)
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Juliusz Rakowski
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rakowski, Juliusz
Position: CEO
Issuer: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20231218153158_7
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-18
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: .4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 25,000 Volume weighted average price: .4 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Juliusz Rakowski, CEO
+358 50 448 5132
...
Certified Advisor:
Nordic Certified Adviser AB,
+46 70 551 67 29,
...
BBS in brief
BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.
BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.
More information:
