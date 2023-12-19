Bank of Japan sustains ultra-loose monetary policy amid wage increase uncertainty

(MENAFN) In a widely anticipated move, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) opted to sustain its ultra-loose monetary policy on Tuesday. This decision reflects the cautious approach of the central bank's policymakers, who prefer to await further evidence regarding the potential increase in wages, a key factor in achieving and maintaining the targeted 2 percent inflation.



The BoJ, under Governor Kazuo Ueda's leadership, chose not to make any alterations to its careful policy guidance. The central bank reiterated its commitment to take additional measures to ease monetary policy "without hesitation" if deemed necessary, underscoring its readiness to respond to evolving economic conditions.



The focal point for market observers revolves around any indications provided by Governor Ueda during his post-meeting briefing regarding the potential conclusion of the negative interest rate policy. The two-day meeting, concluding on Tuesday, resulted in the BoJ maintaining its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 percent and keeping 10-year government bond yields around 0 percent. Additionally, the 10-year yield curve control criteria remained unchanged at 1.0 percent.



In a statement, the Bank of Japan acknowledged the substantial uncertainty surrounding the Japanese economy and prices. Governor Ueda is scheduled to hold a press conference at 0630 GMT to elucidate the policy decision and provide insights into the central bank's outlook.



Despite Japan experiencing inflation persisting above 2 percent for over a year and indications from some companies expressing willingness to continue raising wages, the BoJ remains cautious. The prevailing uncertainties in the economic landscape suggest that a shift in policy may not be imminent, and the central bank is poised to carefully monitor developments before considering any adjustments.

