2023 Global Data Literacy Benchmark Declares The Quest For Coaches Starts Now.

- Jane Crofts, CEOMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, data literacy experts and industry leaders, Data To The People , released the third study of the Global Data Literacy Benchmark . This third release of the Global Data Literacy Benchmark provides an updated view of data literacy at a competency level of more than 5,000 employees from around the globe.Utilising their proprietary Databilities ® data literacy framework, Data To The People commissioned this third study to measure the individual data literacy of more than 5,000 employed individuals across Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The 2023 Global Data Literacy Benchmark report presents a detailed analysis of the improvements in data literacy as compared to the previous study and sheds light on the expanding Confident cohort. Whilst there has been notable migration from the Curious to Confident cohorts, the same progression from Confident to Coach is not as apparent*.“Data literacy has well and truly exploded this year! It has been a hot topic on keynote stages across the globe, and industry leaders have taken action by establishing – or expanding – their internal data literacy programs,” said Jane Crofts, CEO, Data To The People.“These efforts are starting to pay off. We've seen a reduction in the number of Curious across all domains and competencies – but we've not seen the same progression from Confident to Coach.”“The good news is we're heading in the right direction, now it's time to pick up the pace,” said Crofts.“We need to find opportunities for the Confident to share their expertise, with the ultimate aim of converting some of them to Coaches. The quest for Coaches starts now.”The Global Data Literacy Benchmark provides an opportunity for organisations to see how they measure up against their industry, region and occupations.“We've made it possible for organisations to measure and compare themselves to a global data literacy benchmark, allowing them to better understand the landscape in which they operate,” said Crofts. With a range of self-serve and full-service offerings, Data To The People provides the tools and expertise organisations need to measure, map and develop data literacy within their organisation.For more information on how to measure data literacy across your organisation, and access the Global Data Literacy Benchmark, visit:*Source: Data To The People Global Data Literacy Benchmark 2023About Data To The PeopleData To The People are recognised global experts and industry leaders in building and nurturing data literacy. They equip leaders and organisations with the tools to assess individual and organisational data literacy and design bespoke programs for them to improve the data competency of their workforce. They deliver a research-backed, scalable approach to data literacy, assisting organisations to measure, map and develop data literacy across their entire workforce. Their proprietary Databilities® framework means they're uniquely placed to help organisations understand how they measure up against competitors, other businesses in the region and different occupations.

