Fusionpact Signs Strategic Partnership With Carbon Registry Of India (CRI), NCCF For Environmental Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fusionpact Technologies is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to environmental sustainability through a strategic partnership with the Carbon Registry of India (CRI) by Network for Certification and Conservation of forest NCCF ). This collaboration marks a crucial step towards enhancing our environmental impact and supporting the nation's carbon credit initiatives.



As part of this partnership, Fusionpact Technologies will leverage its innovative ForesttwinTM platform for Dynamic Measurement and Reporting of Impact (DMRI) services. ForesttwinTM, known for its cutting-edge technology, will empower us to achieve greater transparency and accuracy in assessing our carbon footprint, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.



"We are excited to join forces with CRI and NCCF in our shared mission to address climate change and promote environmental stewardship," said Atul Rawat, CEO of Fusionpact Technologies. "Through the ForesttwinTM platform, we aim to streamline our environmental impact assessments, drive sustainability initiatives, and actively contribute to the global effort to combat climate change."



This collaboration underscores Fusionpact Technologies dedication to corporate responsibility and underscores our commitment to integrating sustainable practices into our operations. We look forward to the positive outcomes that will result from this partnership and the collective impact it will have on fostering a healthier planet.





About Fusionpact Technologies:



Fusionpact Technologies is an emerging technology driven Business and environment solutions organization committed with a focus on innovation and sustainability. It strives to make a positive impact through cutting-edge technologies and responsible business practices. Fusionpact is partnered with Nvidia and other leading edge global organizations.



About Carbon Registry of India (CRI) and Network for Certification and Conservation of Forests (NCCF):



Network for Certification and Conservation of Forests (NCCF), came into existence in January 2015 as a registered society, comprising experts, professionals, and stakeholders of natural resources, engaged in the development of India specific and globally benchmarked sustainability standards, as its core working area, apart from working for policy advocacy, training and capacity building through multi-stakeholder engagement. NCCF is a member of the PEFC Alliance from India, a member of IUCN, and observer with the UNCCD and UNFCCC.



About ForesttwinTM:



ForesttwinTM is proprietary platform and it provides one stop shop in the carbon credit value chain from Carbon credit project set up, quantification, generation and monetization and it serves as a platform for Dynamic Measurement and Reporting of Impact (DMRI) services, revolutionizing the way organizations assess and manage their environmental footprint.

