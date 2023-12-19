Announcing The Official Winners 2023 Best Companies To Work In Myanmar (BCIM) Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Companies to Work in Myanmar (BCIM) 2023 Winner Announcement

Best Companies to Work In Myanmar Winner Collage Photo

YANGON, MYANMAR , December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Best Companies to Work in Myanmar (BCIM ) Awards, powered by href="" rel="external nofollow" co , announced the winners for the 2023 Edition of the annual awards and recognition program.The BCIM Awards provide an independent platform for companies to gain insights into the levels of engagement of their employees, and benchmark themselves against other organizations in Myanmar. The BCIM Awards also serves as an awards and recognition platform for organizations with outstanding employee satisfaction and experience, in order to attract and retain their best talent.Congratulations to the 2023 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Award Winners, who are recognized for their outstanding employee satisfaction:1. AIA Myanmar2. CANAL+ Myanmar Limited3. Dai-ichi Life Insurance Myanmar4. Global Technology Group5. HEINEKEN Myanmar Limited6. IFB Myanmar Limited7. JTI Myanmar8. KM Terminal and Logistics Limited9. Manulife Myanmar Life Insurance Company Limited10. Medicare Health and Beauty Co., Ltd11. SEA LION12. SATHAPANA Limited13. uab bank Limited14. URC Myanmar Co. Ltd.“Congratulations to all the Winners of the 2023 BCIM Awards, it is truly an extraordinary achievement. For all organizations, Employer Branding activities, such as BCIM, are key to attracting and retaining the best talent in the market. This has become increasingly important as the Myanmar job market becomes more competitive. The war for talent in Myanmar is rapidly growing and companies are constantly looking for ways to supercharge their Employer Brand to attract the best talent they can into their leading organizations” said Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group.Participating companies completed the 2023 BCIM online survey, sharing quantitative feedback to a 70-question Employee Engagement survey, providing valuable information and insights on their employee experiences, professional development, and overall job satisfaction.The survey results were verified by Deloitte and companies who reached a minimum employee engagement threshold qualified to be recognized as one of the“best” companies to work for in Myanmar, for a given year.The BCIM program received extensive support from Deloitte as the Official Verifying Partner.We would also like to extend our appreciation to the British Chamber of Commerce Myanmar and the Myanmar Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce as Official Chamber Partners, for their support in the 2023 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Awards.

