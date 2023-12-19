(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timothy Witucki, CEO

Omada One Expands Presence with New Onshore Offices in Melbourne, Australia

- Franklin D. RooseveltMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Omada One, a leading remote staffing and outsourcing services company, is thrilled to announce the expansion and opening of their onshore offices in Melbourne, Australia. This move marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and strengthen its global presence.The decision to open onshore offices in Melbourne was a strategic one, as the majority of Omada One's remote staffing requests and requirements are pouring in from this region. With a robust presence in Clark, Philippines and San Francisco, US, the addition of a new office in Melbourne will allow the company to better serve its clients and meet the increasing demand for remote staffing services.Timothy Witucki, CEO and Co-Founder of Omada One, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to open our new onshore offices in Melbourne. This move not only allows us to better serve our clients in the region, but it also reflects our commitment to providing top-notch remote staffing services to businesses worldwide." My business partner and Co-Founder Sean Mather will head up our operations, lives in Melbourne with his family.The new onshore offices in Melbourne will provide a range of services, including remote staffing, outsourcing, and project management. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, Omada One is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals and maximize their productivity.The expansion to Melbourne is just the beginning for Omada One, as the company plans to continue its growth and expansion into other regions in the near future. With a strong focus on providing exceptional services and building long-term partnerships with clients, Omada One is poised to become a global leader in remote staffing and outsourcing.For more information about Omada One Pty Ltd and their services, please contact Timothy Witucki, CEO at ....

Timothy Witucki

Omada One Inc

+1 650 680 8007

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn