KPS Mart® is an independent business-to-business furnishing resource.

- Sebastian StefanDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- .Headquartered in D3, Mart® is the independent furnishing arm of KPS ..The firm builds on a thirty-year regional heritage of contract furniture ..Mart® offers end-to-end furniture solutions to industry professionals .Over thirty years ago, KPS built its first regional partnership with Kinnarps AB, Europe's biggest and best-known contract furniture brand. That project was to furnish Dubai's Department of Economic Development. In 1992, it marked the beginning of Kinnarps Project Solutions, or KPS for short. Today, KPS has grown to become one of the region's largest and most successful interior construction groups, with a footprint in nine countries across the Middle East and Europe.Mart® is the firm's independent furnishing arm. It builds on partnerships with over thirty-five of the world's major contract furniture brands. As an independent entity, Mart® offers end-to-end solutions to the region's architects, designers, and project managers. It will guide them seamlessly through the complex process of selecting, specifying, and installing contract furniture and fittings.The Head of Mart®, Sebastian Stefan, said:“We are on a mission to transform spaces into windows of opportunities. We take the time to understand our clients and their businesses. We work alongside them to bring their goals to life and always go the extra mile when finding the perfect furniture for them. And we always strive to deliver responsive service with an approach we call practical simplicity.”Building on over thirty years' experience, Mart® delivers turnkey furnishing solutions for complex projects in hotels, clinics, restaurants, residences, and workspaces. As a Swedish family-owned business, Mart® prioritises sustainable practices and environmentally friendly materials, to ensure that products are not only beautiful and functional but also contribute to a greener future, while remaining cost-effective.Headquartered with a showroom in Dubai Design District, Mart® does much more than just display furniture. Outlined spaces create zones within the showroom that function as transformative style-rooms, filled with a variety of configurations and finishes to inspire and engage Mart® visitors. As part of its end-to-end approach, an in-house design team can support with complete solutions, while professional consultants are on hand to guide customers seamlessly through every stage of furniture planning, procurement, logistics, and installation. There is even a dedicated Mart® aftercare team offering maintenance and repairs, with all warranties and guarantees provided by global suppliers.Mart® also has a new online platform, which will soon allow visitors to browse and select from amongst thousands of products from many of the world's leading contract furniture brands. The site will create tailormade mood boards and generates instant quotes to share with clients and colleagues, including delivery and installation costs. Mart® online can consolidate orders from multiple suppliers, track them in real-time and deliver them together. Better still, the firm's dedicated onsite installation team will take care of assembly, positioning, cabling, snagging, and the removal and recycling of packaging. ENDSNotes to editorsAbout KPS Mart®Headquartered in Dubai Design District, Mart® is the independent furnishing arm of KPS. The firm has deep partnerships with many of the world's leading contract furniture brands. Mart® provides a one-stop solution for architects, designers, fit out companies, and other commercial clients, offering end-to-end furniture planning and design, procurement and logistics, installation, and aftercare services. For more information visit:About KPSKPS is a technology-led and design-focused interior contractor. Over the past thirty years, KPS has transformed over 15 million square feet of space. With a presence in nine countries across Europe and the Middle East, KPS has an annual turnover of US$150 million and over 500 employees. KPS relishes a challenge and the feeling of accomplishment that comes when it solves a problem that others said couldn't be solved. For more information visit:

