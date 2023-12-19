UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) office has announced that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting in Afghanistan on Wednesday, December 20th.

This office said on social media that the meeting will be attended by Roza Otunbayeva, the head of UNAMA and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan.

Roza Otunbayeva will brief the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan.

This comes as the UN Security Council also held a private meeting last week about the situation in Afghanistan, details of which have not yet been released to the media.

The previous Security Council meeting was held to review a report by Faridun Sinirlioğlu, the UN's Special Coordinator. Mr. Sinirlioğlu's report on Afghanistan was prepared at the direct request of the UN Secretary-General, with a forward-looking and strategic approach, and was presented to the Security Council.

However, the meeting scheduled for tomorrow will be held to review the report of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The UNAMA report, released on Monday, reveals ongoing human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, torture, and targeting of civilians.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram