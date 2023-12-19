Innovative Chinese medication displays exceptional effectiveness against rare lung cancer

(MENAFN) A groundbreaking Chinese medication, Sunvozertinib, has demonstrated exceptional effectiveness against a rare form of lung cancer, offering hope to patients battling this particular disease, as per state media reports on Monday.
In its Phase 2 clinical trial, Sunvozertinib targeted a specific mutation known as "EGFR exon 20 insertions" prevalent in a type of lung cancer. The trial recorded an impressive 61 percent anti-tumor response rate, surpassing previous candidates, according to a Chinese news agency.
With 104 advanced patients enrolled and 97 cases analyzed, the trial focused on an uncommon and stubborn subtype of lung cancer resistant to conventional treatments like platinum-based chemotherapy.
Presented initially at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting in mid-June, the trial's promising outcomes were peer-reviewed and published by a general medical journal on December 12.
This innovative drug was developed by Dizal, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Jiangsu province, eastern China.
“It’s an impressive outcome because previously, other potential candidates could only achieve a response rate below 50 percent for this lung cancer subgroup,” the news outlet cited a head scientist from a key biotech firm as stating.
