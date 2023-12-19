Israeli woman released in prisoner exchange declares Israeli fire murdered her mother

(MENAFN) An Israeli woman, recently released in a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, has reported that her mother was killed, and she was wounded during their abduction when Israeli forces opened fire on the vehicle.



In an interview with an Israeli Channel, she recounted the incident, stating that fighters from the Palestinian group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, took her in a tractor, which came under fire from Israeli forces.



"My mother, whom I loved so much, was killed. I was injured in my back and my brother was injured in his leg," she stated.



The channel stated that the Israeli military "opened fire to stop the tractor from heading to Gaza."



Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel's air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the reported deaths of at least 19,453 Palestinians, with a significant majority being women and children, as indicated by health authorities in the enclave.



The ongoing conflict has caused widespread devastation in Gaza, with approximately half of the housing in the coastal territory either damaged or completely destroyed. In addition, nearly 2 million people within the densely-populated enclave have been displaced, facing critical shortages of food and clean water.



MENAFN19122023000045015839ID1107623621