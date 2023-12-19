LIFT Intersects 28 M At 1.70% Li2o At Its BIG East Pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

Highlights:



YLP-0121: 28 m at 1.70% Li 2 O, (BIG East)

and: 6 m at 0.97% Li2O

YLP-0114: 17 m at 1.01% Li 2 O, (Ki)

including: 5 m at 1.46% Li2O

YLP-0116: 13 m at 1.48% Li 2 O, (Echo)

and: 9 m at 0.55% Li2O

including: 2 m at 1.86% Li2O

YLP-0124: 12 m at 1.52% Li 2 O, (Echo)

YLP-0112: 11 m at 1.42% Li 2 O, (Echo)

and: 5 m at 1.52% Li2O YLP-0106: 10 m at 1.41% Li 2 O, (Echo)



Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments,“BIG East continues to deliver wide, high-grade intersections of spodumene: 28 m at 1.70% is phenomenal. We have a nice high-grade pod of mineralization developing at depth. Echo is proving up to be very interesting with stacked pegmatites that are shallowly dipping. This week's results show greater than 10 m widths with excellent grades. We are just scratching the surface, having only completed 9 holes in the summer of 2023 at Echo. Finally, Ki also continues to return consistent grades and widths.”

Discussion of Results

This week's drill results are for eight holes drilled on four different pegmatite complexes, with four holes from Echo (YLP-0106, 0112, 0116, 0124), two holes from BIG East (YLP-0121, -0122), and one hole each from Ki (YLP-0114) and Fi Southwest (YLP-0113). A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section.

Figure 1 – Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling has been thus far focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

Echo Pegmatite

The Echo pegmatite complex comprises a north-northwest trending corridor, at least 1,000 m in length and 450 m in width, with numerous trend-parallel and oblique (mostly northwest-trending) dykes. Individual dykes range from gently to steeply east dipping and are up to 25 m wide.

All four holes described below were collared into a pegmatite swarm formed by three parallel, oblique-striking, and gently dipping pegmatite intervals, each typically 10-30 m wide and separated by ~20-50 m of country rock. Pegmatite intervals can comprise a single dyke, up to 10-15 m thick, or two or more dykes with similar cumulative pegmatite width spread over a wider core interval. To facilitate the descriptions below, these three intervals are referred to as“upper”,“middle”, and“lower”.

YLP-0106 was designed to test the middle and lower pegmatite intervals approximately 250 m from its northwestern-most mapped extent, <25 m and 50 m, respectively, vertically beneath the surface, and 50 m up-dip of previously released YLP-0107 (1.24% Li2O over 13 m from middle pegmatite, 0.76% Li2O over 2 m from lower pegmatite). Drilling intersected a 12 m wide middle pegmatite that returned an assay composite of 1.41% Li2O over 10 m as well as a 7 m wide lower pegmatite that returned 0.90% Li2O over 2 m. The middle and lower intervals are separated by 48 m of country rock.

YLP-0112 was collared 50 m west-northwest of YLP-0106 to again test the middle and lower pegmatites at vertical depths of <25 and 50 m, respectively, beneath the surface. Drilling intersected a 13 m wide middle pegmatite down to 19 m core depth followed by 24 m of country rock and a 6 m wide lower pegmatite. Assays for the middle interval returned a composite of 1.42% Li2O over 11 m whereas the lower one ran 1.52% Li2O over 5 m.

YLP-0124 was designed to provide similar pierce point depths on the middle and lower pegmatites as YLP-0106 and -0112 but at a step-out of 50 m to the southeast. Drilling intersected a 12 m wide middle interval extending down to 17 m core depth followed by 44 m of country rock and then a lower interval comprising seven 1-2 m wide dykes spread over 47 m of drill core. Assays for the middle interval returned a composite of 1.52% Li2O over 12 m whereas the thinner dykes all returned negligible grade.

YLP-0116 was collared ~65 m north of the previous three holes, just south of where the upper pegmatite reaches surface, to test the middle and lower intervals approximately 50 m downdip of YLP-0112. Drilling intersected an 18 m wide middle pegmatite down to 60 m core depth followed by 37 m of country rock and a 9 m wide lower pegmatite. Assays returned composites of 1.48% Li2O over 13 m for the middle pegmatite and 1.86% Li2O over 2 m for the lower one (Table 1 and 2, Figures 2, 3, 4 & 5).

Figure 2 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Echo pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 3 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0106 with results as shown in the Echo pegmatite dyke with a 10 m interval of 1.41% Li2O.





Figure 4 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0124 with results as shown in the Echo pegmatite dyke with a 12 m interval of 1.52% Li2O.





Figure 5 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0116 with results as shown in the Echo pegmatite dyke with a 13 m interval of 1.48% Li2O.

BIG East Pegmatite

The BIG East pegmatite swarm comprises a 35-90 m wide corridor of parallel-trending dykes that dips around 55°-75° degrees west and extends for at least 1,300 m along surface and 200 m downdip.

YLP-0121 was designed to test the BIG East swarm approximately 600 m from its northern end, 75 m vertically beneath the surface, and 50 m downdip of YLP-0043 (51 m interval with 39 m of pegmatite averaging 1.12% Li2O). Drilling intersected 40 m of pegmatite within a 47 m interval of drill core, comprising a 32 m thick pegmatite overlain by 2 m and 6 m wide dykes. Assays returned composites of 1.70% Li2O over 28 m for the thickest and lower-most dyke as well as 0.97% Li2O over 6 m from one of the thinner overlying ones.

YLP-0122 was drilled on a dyke swarm located approximately 500 m north of, and possibly en échelon to, the BIG East pegmatite. This satellite swarm has a mapped strike extent of ~350 m and, like the BIG East swarm, strikes north-northeast and dips moderate to steeply to the west. YLP-0122 was drilled to intersect this swarm approximately 100 m from its northern mapped extend and 100-150 m vertically beneath the surface but intersected no pegmatite and so no samples were taken (Table 1 & 2, Figures 6 & 7).

Figure 6 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG East pegmatite with diamond drill hole reported in this press release.





Figure 7 – Cross-section of YLP-0121 which intersected the BIG East pegmatite dyke with a 28 m interval of 1.70% Li2O.

Ki Pegmatite

The Ki pegmatite is one of several subparallel dykes occurring within a north-of-northwest trending corridor. Drill intercepts of Ki typically comprise a thick“main” dyke flanked by one or more narrower (1-5 m wide) dykes although, in places, it is formed by 2-6 dykes of similar cumulative thickness spread over up to 80 m of core length. The Ki dyke is visible for at least 1,000 m on surface and dips between 65°-80° to the southwest.

YLP-0114 tested the Ki pegmatite approximately 500 m from either of its mapped extents and 50 m vertically beneath the surface. Drilling intersected a 20 m wide main dyke flanked by several 1-2 m wide dykes on either side for 29 m of cumulative pegmatite thickness over a 76 m interval of drill core. The main dyke returned an assay composite 1.01% Li2O over 17 m, including 1.46% Li2O over 5 m, whereas the flanking dykes returned negligible grade (Table 1 and 2, Figures 8 & 9).

Figure 8 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Ki pegmatite with diamond drill hole reported in this press release.





Figure 9 –Cross-section of YLP-0114 which intersected the Ki pegmatite dyke with a 17 m interval of 1.01% Li2O.

Fi Southwest Pegmatite

The Fi Southwest (SW) pegmatite is one of several dykes occurring within a north-of-northeast striking dyke corridor. Drilling of Fi SW shows that it ranges from a single 20-40 m wide dyke to 2-3 dykes of similar cumulative width within a 50-70 m wide corridor. The Fi SW dykes are visible for at least 1,100 m on surface and dip 60°-80° to the east-southeast.

YLP-0113 tested the Fi SW pegmatite approximately 350 m from its southern mapped extent and 300 m vertically below the surface, as well as 100 m and 200 m downdip, respectively, of YLP-0028 and YLP-0041 (both negligible results). Drilling intersected a 26 m pegmatite dyke between 63-89 core depth and a 61 m pegmatite from 321-382 m, as well as eight 1-7 m dykes flanking each of the thicker ones. All 10 dykes returned negligible grade (Table 1 and 2, Figure 10).

Figure 10 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi SW pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.