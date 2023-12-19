Ram Lalla Idol To Be Selected For Installation In January

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Dec 19 (IANS) The selection of the Ram Lalla idol from among the three idols carved out for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, will be done in the first week of January by the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai, the guest list for the consecration ceremony on January 22 has been finalised and invitations have been sent. Rai said all preparations will be completed by January 15.

About 4,000 seers have been invited to the event, including the heads of Kashi Vishwanath and Vaishnodevi temples.

“About 100 members associated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad and 25 from the RSS have been invited for the ceremony given the role played by the two organisations in the temple movement”, Rai said.

At present, about 4,000 people are working at the site in shifts to complete various works and out of this 400 workers would be invited to the consecration ceremony.

VHP working president Alok Kumar, RSS joint secretary Krishna Gopal and functionary Ram Lal will personally invite guests who are based in Delhi.

Rai said a team of 150 doctors would be deployed in shifts three days in advance in Ayodhya to provide care to any guest needing medical attention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would be present in the main mandap where the ceremony would be held, Rai said.

Administrative and police officials and politicians involved with the temple movement or the ones who were deputed in Ayodhya in November-December 1992, have also been invited.

--IANS

amita/rad