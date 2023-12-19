UN Security Council delays vote on ceasefire resolution to request aid access to Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council has opted to defer the voting on a draft resolution that urges an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza. The purpose of this postponement is to facilitate unimpeded access for the delivery of humanitarian aid, with the rescheduled vote set for Tuesday.



As reported by UN sources, member states have yet to reach a consensus on the content of the draft resolution, which had initially been slated for a late Monday vote.



The draft resolution, initiated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), emphasizes the imperative for all parties involved in conflicts to adhere strictly to their obligations as outlined in international law.



Additionally, it puts forth a request for the prompt deployment of a United Nations monitoring mechanism to oversee the situation.



This delay in the voting process underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts and discussions among Security Council members regarding the proposed measures and their implications in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



The draft resolution emphatically calls for the "immediate and unconditional" release of all hostages, underscoring a strong commitment to addressing the pressing issue of individuals held in captivity. In addition, the text firmly condemns all instances of violations of international humanitarian law, explicitly citing indiscriminate attacks against civilians as particularly egregious transgressions.

