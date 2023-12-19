               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
No Decrease In Pupulation Of Old City Observed, Chairman Says


12/19/2023 3:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairman of the Board of Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Shahin Seyidzade noted that the population of Icherisheher (the Old City) has not decreased in recent years, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the second day of the Cultural Heritage Forum, held for the first time in Azerbaijan, the chairman said maintaining residents' satisfaction with the creation of tourism conditions in Icherisheher was a top priority.

"85 percent of the old town is a historical monument. There is strict control over even the smallest window replacement. The Old City is a living space, and we work very closely with the residents. The population of the Old Town has not decreased in recent years."

It is significant to note that the Old City (İçərişəhər) is the historical core of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The Old City is the most ancient part of Baku surrounded by walls that are dated to approximately AD X-XI centuries.

Besides, in 2007, the Old City had a population of about 3000 people. In December 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

