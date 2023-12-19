No Decrease In Pupulation Of Old City Observed, Chairman Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of the Board of Icherisheher State
Historical-Architectural Reserve Shahin Seyidzade noted that the
population of Icherisheher (the Old City) has not decreased in
Azernews reports.
Speaking on the second day of the Cultural Heritage Forum, held
for the first time in Azerbaijan, the chairman said maintaining
residents' satisfaction with the creation of tourism conditions in
Icherisheher was a top priority.
"85 percent of the old town is a historical monument. There is
strict control over even the smallest window replacement. The Old
City is a living space, and we work very closely with the
residents. The population of the Old Town has not decreased in
recent years."
It is significant to note that the Old City (İçərişəhər) is the
historical core of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The Old City is
the most ancient part of Baku surrounded by walls that are dated to
approximately AD X-XI centuries.
Besides, in 2007, the Old City had a population of about 3000
people. In December 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the
Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first
location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a UNESCO World Heritage
Site.
