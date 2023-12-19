Two Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., December 19, 2023, two Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea and another one in the Sea of Azov. No missile carriers were among them.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, four Russian warships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr-type missile carriers with up to 16 missiles on board.

A reminder that, according to Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk, Russian missile carriers had not been seen combat ready for three weeks. Last time they were on combat duty on November 29, 2023.