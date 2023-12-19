New Mobile Air Defense Groups Formed In North To Defend Sky From Land, Water - Nayev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Northern Operational Zone, new mobile fire groups are defending the Ukrainian sky not only on land but also on water.

Serhiy Nayev, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, sailors from a separate river division have been honing their skills for a year. "I personally observed several times and was involved in improving their efficiency," the commander noted.

"As a result of these actions, new mobile fire groups have been formed to defend the Ukrainian sky in the Northern Operational Zone not only on land but also on water. We are moving on!" - Nayev assured.

Russian SRGs most active in Sumy region – Border Guard Service spox

As reported, according to the General Staff, the enemy maintains a military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.