Black Shahed-Type Drones Downed In Kherson Region Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders have detected and shot down the enemy drones painted black.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“So far, we have not recorded any high-speed Shahed drones, but we have already seen those painted black,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, Russia occasionally uses such drones. In recent days, the Shahed-type drones painted black have been intercepted in the Kherson region.

According to Humeniuk, Russia expects that such measures will complicate the work of mobile fire teams, as it is more difficult for them to detect the drones painted black in the night sky, and they will have to navigate themselves acoustically.