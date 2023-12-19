Kazakhstan Deputy FM Offers Condolences Over Late Amir's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received, at Bayan palace, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and the accompanying offering condolences on demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Kazakh deputy foreign minister and his entourage expressed consolations to senior Sheikhs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the late Amir's family and Sheikhs. (end) tm

