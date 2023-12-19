Officials, Citizens Offer Condolences Over Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, on Tuesday, at Bayan Palace, Justice Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Court of Cassation and members of the council.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal also hosted senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heads of the diplomatic missions in the State of Kuwait, ranking chiefs of the Army, the National Guard, the Fire Directorate General and citizens.

They offered condolences over the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

