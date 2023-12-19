Turkish main stock index opens Tuesday’s session with marginal drop

(MENAFN) Commencing Tuesday's trading session, Turkey’s main stock index opened at 7,783.90 points, signaling a marginal decline of 0.08 percent or 6.52 points from the previous session close.



The Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index, which concluded Monday's trading standing at 7,790.42 points, experienced a notable decline of 2.54 percent, with a daily trading volume reaching 78 billion Turkish liras, which is equivalent to approximately USD2.7 billion.



As of 09:55 AM regional time (09:55 GMT), the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira stood at 29.0750. Concurrently, the euro/lira exchange rate was recorded at 31.7690, and the British pound was trading at 36.8044 Turkish liras.



In the commodity markets, the price of Brent crude oil was observed at around USD78.09 per barrel. Additionally, the value of an ounce of gold was reported at USD2,038.60.



These figures collectively reflect the current dynamics and performance of Turkey’s financial as well as commodity markets.

