Israeli Attacks In Gaza Kill, Injure Scores Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec.19 (Petra) -- The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip entered its 74th day, with relentless airstrikes and artillery bombardments targeting various areas and causing a devastating loss of life. More than 200 Palestinians, predominantly children, tragically lost their lives as a result of these attacks on Monday.According to reports from Palestinian sources, the Israeli bombing operations were concentrated in the southern and central parts of the Strip, specifically targeting Rafah and Khan Yunis during the early hours of Tuesday. The airstrikes deliberately hit three residential homes, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians, including the journalist Adel Zorob, as well as women and children.The Israeli raids continued in Rafah, leading to further casualties among the Palestinian population.The loss of journalist Adel Zorob brings the number of journalists martyred in Gaza to approximately 94, following the tragic death of journalist Haneen Qashtan on Monday. This deliberate targeting of journalists by the occupation forces is viewed as part of a broader strategy to suppress information and undermine the Palestinian narrative.In the Al-Hasayna area, situated west of the Nuseirat camp, a reconnaissance missile strike claimed the lives of five children, including four brothers from the Abu Ghazal family. The identity of the fifth child remains unknown.Medical sources at the Al-Aqsa hospital confirmed the arrival of the remains of several bodies, with a significant number of them being children.Violent Israeli raids in the eastern and northern parts of Khan Yunis, as well as in Deir al-Balah, resulted in an unknown number of casualties among the civilian population.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll of Palestinian deaths since the beginning of the war on Gaza has now reached an alarming 19,453, while the number of injured individuals stands at 52,286, with women and children comprising the majority.