Canada's De Grasse Set For Astana 60M

Doha, Qatar: Olympic champion Andre De Grasse (pictured) will kick off 2024 by competing at the 'Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes' – the first World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting of the year – in the Kazakh capital on January 27. In his first indoor season since 2021, Canada's De Grasse will contest the 60m, an event for which he holds a PB of 6.60, set in 2015.

De Grasse claimed 200m gold, 4x100m silver and 100m bronze at the Olympics in Tokyo and the 29-year-old will have the opportunity to defend his title in Paris in August.

After finishing sixth in the world final in Budapest he won the Wanda Diamond League 200m title in Eugene in September, clocking 19.76 – the fourth fastest time of his career – to return to winning ways.

De Grasse joins his fellow global gold medallists Mondo Duplantis, the world pole vault record-holder, and Gudaf Tsegay, the world 5000m record-holder, in Astana.

A total of 60 meetings currently feature on the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour calendar, including seven Gold level events. The first of those Gold meetings is in Astana – the first ever World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Asia. World Athletics