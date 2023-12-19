Trump intends to fundamentally redesign US foreign strategy

(MENAFN) Reports emerging on Monday suggest that if former President Donald Trump secures a second term in the White House, he may radically reshape United States foreign policy by terminating funding to Ukraine, withdrawing from NATO, and further reducing economic ties with China.



Citing anonymous sources, Reuters indicates that Trump's earlier presidency, spanning 2017-2021, faced obstacles in implementing certain policies due to opposition from unelected government officials and even some of his own appointees. To navigate these challenges, the former president reportedly aims to appoint "loyalists" who align with his "isolationist policies and whims."



While Trump himself has provided "few clues" about his intentions for a potential second term, Reuters conducted interviews with almost 20 current and former aides and diplomats, most of whom remained unnamed. According to the report, eight European diplomats express "acute fears" that a second Trump administration could halt aid to Ukraine and cast doubt on the United States commitment to defend NATO allies.



Despite the uncertainty, the diplomats, representing Baltic and northern European NATO member states, remain cautious in their assessments. One Baltic diplomat acknowledged rumors about potential United States withdrawal from NATO or Europe, stating, "of course it sounds worrying, but... we are not in a panic." Another diplomat from a northern European NATO member outlined various scenarios that embassies have communicated to their capitals regarding the November 2024 election. The diplomat suggested that if incumbent President Joe Biden is reelected, things might progress favorably, with a "mild" version of Trump's second term potentially resembling his first with added aggressive undertones. However, there are concerns that if Trump fulfills his pledges to dismantle the 'Deep State' apparatus, it would be deemed the "doomsday option."



This article explores the potential geopolitical shifts and their global implications if Donald Trump secures a second term, shedding light on the uncertainties and concerns expressed by diplomats and insiders. It delves into the complexities of United States foreign policy, the impact on international alliances, and the potential ramifications of an administration led by "loyalists" aligned with Trump's vision.



