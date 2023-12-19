Commodity market increases after Fed’s statements around potential rate cuts in 2024

(MENAFN) An uptrend emerged last week in the commodity market after weeks of uncertainty and selling pressure, following signals from the Fed in its dovish statements, suggesting potential rate cuts next year.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed the belief that the policy rate may be at or near its peak in the tightening cycle. While the Fed officials don't deem it appropriate to raise interest rates further, they are reluctant to rule out the possibility entirely.



Last Wednesday, the Fed maintained its policy rate at a 22-year high of 5.25 percent-5.50 percent, in line with expectations.



In response to these developments, the US 10-year Treasury bond yield, reaching its lowest level since July 27 at 3.88 percent, concluded the week at 3.9 percent, marking a decrease of around 32 basis points.



Simultaneously, the US Dollar Index, which had tested 101.8 and hit its lowest point in nearly four months, experienced a 1.4 percent weekly decline, settling at 102.6.



Palladium experienced significant increases following the UK's announcement of new sanctions against Russia, prohibiting British citizens and companies from trading in various Russian metals.



Despite the sanctions not covering palladium supply from Russia, the price of palladium reacted strongly, given that the country contributes approximately 40 percent of the global supply.

