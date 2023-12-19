US claims it has funds for merely one more Ukraine assistance package

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has issued a warning that it has funds remaining for only one more military aid package to Ukraine, with the announcement expected by the end of this month.



White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized the urgency of the situation, stressing that after this allocation, there will be no more replenishment authority available. Speaking to reporters in Washington on Monday, Kirby urged Congress to act promptly, highlighting the continued need for support for Ukraine and emphasizing the impact on freedom, democracy, and United States national security interests.



As the administration presses for congressional approval, President Joe Biden has requested an additional $60 billion in funding for Ukraine, part of an emergency spending bill that also includes aid for Israel, garnering broad bipartisan support. However, Republican lawmakers have raised concerns, holding up the combined proposal amid fears that it might prolong the conflict with Russia without a clear victory strategy. Despite having previously approved USD113 billion for Ukraine, negotiations have been stalled.



The administration's plea for additional funding comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts to navigate the complexities of the conflict. Congressional negotiators have reportedly engaged in talks, exploring a potential compromise that ties Ukraine funding to the enforcement of stricter policies along the United States-Mexico border. The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain, raising questions about the scale and content of the final Ukraine aid package slated for announcement later this month.



