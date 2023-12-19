AUD/USD Forecast: Reaching Towards A Breakout

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In the currency markets, the AUD/USD has been very bullish recently. On Friday, it initially took a step back, but then rallied, showing signs of life.

The critical point to watch has been the 0.6725 level, which has posed a significant hurdle for the last 24 hours, as it stopped the market on Thursday. Despite the challenge, many believe that given time, the Aussie dollar is poised to break through this resistance.

The road ahead is not without its obstacles, as the 0.69 level above has historically acted as a substantial barrier, causing considerable selling pressure. However, a shifting tide in the global economic landscape suggests that the US dollar might face further decline. This change comes as the Federal Reserve appears to be changing its course and Commodities

The Australian dollar is closely correlated with the global economy and commodity markets. Therefore, it is vital to keep a close eye on these factors. Short-term dips in the Aussie dollar may actually present buying opportunities, especially with the anticipated pivot by the Federal Reserve, which could weaken the US dollar.

Underneath the surface, technical indicators such as the 200-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA sit just below the 0.66 level. These indicators suggest that the market is likely to continue its upward trajectory, at least until it reaches the 0.69 level. Of course, it's important to remember that the Aussie dollar is known for its volatility, but this recent momentum suggests a potential upward breakout.

Overall, the Australian dollar is currently on an upward trajectory, driven by changing economic dynamics and the potential pivot of the Federal Reserve. Investors are closely monitoring the resistance levels at 0.6725 and 0.69, and while volatility is expected, many are viewing short-term pullbacks as opportunities to buy. Selling the Aussie dollar appears less appealing at the moment, unless there is a significant shift in the global macroeconomic landscape.

As the currency market continues to evolve, it's important to stay informed and be prepared for potential market shifts as there are so many crosswinds. The Australian dollar's journey in the markets will remain an interesting one to watch, and it's a reminder that the financial world is trying to figure out where we are going to have a positive outlook, or if we are falling apart. There are a lot of people worried about a recession so this could cause some noise.

