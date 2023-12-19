Natural Gas Forecast: Recovers From Lows

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Natural gas markets have experienced another upward move during the recent trading sessions, hinting at the potential for further gains. However, this market's inherent volatility, combined with the time of year, demands a cautious approach from investors.

As we approach the holiday season, it's crucial to note that natural gas markets are notorious for their unpredictability. The seasonal factors play a significant role, with traders closely monitoring weather patterns in the northeastern United States, where demand often surges during the colder months.

The $2.50 level is a key threshold that commands attention, not only because it represents a "midcentury number" but also due to the presence of the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average in that vicinity. Any signs of exhaustion near this level could trigger short-term selling, introducing temporary price fluctuations.

On a longer-term horizon, there's a growing sentiment that natural gas prices may aim for the $3.00 mark. However, traders should brace themselves for a noisy ride along the way. Support can be found around the $2.25 and $2.20 levels, providing some stability in case of a pullback Covering?

One factor potentially contributing to recent price gains is short covering. Many traders had previously bet on declining natural gas prices, and with the market showing signs of strength, some may be opting to close out their short positions, adding upward pressure.

Concerns about natural gas supply in the European Union have also played a role in market dynamics. While worries persist about supply shortages, the reality appears to be different at the moment, with ample supply on hand. This abundance is partly attributed to the relatively mild winter experienced thus far.

The winter season was initially anticipated to spark a bullish run in natural gas prices, but it seems to have unfolded differently. The market's bullish prospects surged briefly and then waned. As we approach the holiday period, investors are inclined to capitalize on their profits and exit short positions, further contributing to market fluctuations.

Ultimately, the natural gas market continues to be a roller-coaster ride, with potential for further price gains, especially toward the $3.00 level. However, investors should exercise caution, as volatility remains a defining characteristic of this market. Short-term traders should monitor the $2.50 level closely, while longer-term players keep an eye on support around $2.25 and $2.20. As winter progresses, weather patterns and supply dynamics will continue to influence natural gas prices, making it imperative for caution.

