(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); A Drug that Extends the Life of Dogs is One Step Away from FDA Approval ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round ToEl Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle A Drug that Extends the Life of Dogs is One Step Away from FDA Approval Culture & Lifestyle Learn All About Jacó Beyond Its Beautiful Landscapes Culture & Lifestyle These Are the Employment Trends for 2024 in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Students of More than 70 Nationalities and Educators Support the Community and Environmental Development of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Encyphers: Costa Rica's Government among the Most Trusted In the World

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: December 18, 2023 A Drug that Extends the Life of Dogs is One Step Away from FDA Approval

Positive news for man`s best friend

By TCRN STAFF December 18, 2023200 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023Grenada Pathway to Sustainable Caribbean Tourism in 2024 Health TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023The 'Psychedelic Renaissance': Science Revives the Therapeutic Potential of Psychoactive Drugs Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023Scientific Magazine in Japan Highlights Development of First Costa Rican Satellite TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Biotechnology company Loyal has reached a milestone that could prove key on the path to approval of its drug to extend the life of large breed dogs Center for Veterinary Medicine of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that the data provided in a report of more than 2,000 pages by the San Francisco firm meets the requirements to request accelerated conditional approval of the entity for animal therapies .

That means that the FDA endorses that the drug developed by Loyal has“a reasonable expectation of effectiveness” or, in other words, that the FDA believes that the drug (called LOY-001), is“probably effective” in increasing life of the big dogs.

Large dogs, breeds like golden retrievers, Great Danes, or Newfoundlands, tend to have noticeably shorter lifespans than small breed dogs. While the latter can live 12 or 13 years, the average life expectancy of large dogs is eight to 10 years. Studies suggest this may be due to an unintended effect of decades of selective breeding.

“The extreme phenotypic variety found in dogs is not 'natural', it is the result of intensive breeding by humans to create dogs that excelled at tasks such as herding, protection and companionship.“We see the short lifespan of large dogs not as inevitable, but as a disease caused by historical artificial selection and therefore amenable to targeting and treatment with a drug.” –Brennen McKenzie, Director of Veterinary Medicine at Loyal.

Loyal is still required to provide authorities with safety and manufacturing data for LOY-001. But if conditional approval is granted, the drug could begin to be marketed, even pending full approval. As things stand, it could begin to be sold in 2026.

LOY-001 works by acting on the growth hormone IGF-1, which is believed to be present at elevated levels in large dogs. Designed to be injected every three to six months, the drug reduces the presence of IGF-1 to levels commonly seen in smaller dogs. Loyal says that would be enough to prolong the animal's life by five or more years.

By slowing aging, the drug not only offers hope that dogs may live a little longer, but, in the process, that they will enjoy a better quality of life as they age. It may also mark an important step in the development of longevity drugs in general.-

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche