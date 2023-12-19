Trump promises to conduct biggest deportation in history if elected

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump has declared his intention to spearhead the most extensive mass deportation effort in the history of the United States if he secures reelection in 2024. Making this bold statement at a rally in Reno, Nevada, Trump positioned himself as the leading contender for the Republican nomination to challenge presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming elections.



In a fiery speech, Trump criticized President Biden, referring to him as a "low-IQ individual" and dubbing him the "most incompetent and most corrupt" leader in United States history. Trump focused his critique on what he perceives as Biden's lax immigration policies, asserting that the unprecedented influx of undocumented immigrants demands a significant response.



Citing the "millions of Biden illegal aliens" entering the country, Trump argued that, if reelected, his administration would undertake the "largest deportation operation in American history" as a matter of common sense. He pledged to take swift action on his first day back in the Oval Office, vowing to "terminate every open-borders policy of the Biden administration."



Trump went on to reveal his plan to invoke the 'Alien Enemies Act,' asserting that it would facilitate the removal of "all known or suspected gang members, drug dealers, or cartel members" from the United States. This proposed measure is framed as a decisive step to address what Trump perceives as a crisis created by the current administration's immigration policies.



These remarks come on the heels of Trump's rally in New Hampshire, where he stirred controversy by asserting that undocumented immigrants "from Africa, from Asia, [from] all over the world" were "poisoning the blood of our country." The former President's rhetoric underscores the deeply polarized debate surrounding immigration, signaling a central theme in his potential 2024 campaign.



As Trump positions himself as the Republican frontrunner, his bold promises on immigration set the stage for a contentious electoral battle, reigniting familiar debates on border security, national identity, and the role of immigrants in American society. The potential impact of Trump's proposed policies and the broader implications for the nation's immigration landscape remain key points of discussion in the unfolding political landscape.



