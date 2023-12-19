Biden faces drop in approval ratings

(MENAFN) As the United States grapples with a myriad of challenges, a recent survey conducted by Monmouth University has revealed that President Joe Biden's approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low. The poll, released on Monday, underscores growing dissatisfaction among Americans, with only 34 percent expressing approval of Biden's overall job performance – a ten-percentage-point drop over the past five months and his lowest rating since assuming office.



The survey delves into the concerns of the American populace, revealing that a mere three out of ten citizens believe President Biden is adequately addressing the issues that matter most to them. This startling lack of confidence is particularly noteworthy as it comes at a crucial juncture when Biden is facing competition from former President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Concerns over inflation and an escalating illegal immigration crisis are cited as key factors eroding public confidence in the current administration.



The Monmouth poll highlights a significant divide, with 65% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with Biden's responsiveness to pressing issues, compared to only 31 percent who believe he is paying enough attention. Of particular concern are Biden's handling of immigration policies, with a mere 26 percent approval, and his approach to inflation, which garners approval from just 28 percent of respondents.



Economic concerns loom large, as the survey indicates that 44 percent of Americans perceive their financial situation as a struggle, representing a doubling of the percentage recorded during the Trump presidency. Only 12 percent of respondents believe their financial situation is improving, underscoring a sense of economic unease among a significant portion of the population.



Monmouth's polling director, Patrick Murray, highlights a potential pitfall for President Biden in touting economic improvements under his watch, particularly in the context of post-pandemic inflation. Murray suggests that there is a political danger in conveying a message that contradicts people's lived experiences and perceptions of their own financial situations.



As Biden grapples with this record-low approval rating, the survey sheds light on the complex web of concerns and sentiments shaping public opinion, providing a nuanced understanding of the challenges facing the current administration and its potential implications for the upcoming electoral landscape.



