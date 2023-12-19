Pentagon initiates mission to safeguard ‘prosperity’

(MENAFN) In response to a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels that have disrupted key maritime routes, the Pentagon has initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian.



United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced this collaborative effort on Monday, revealing that the coalition aims to secure shipping traffic through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The operation comes as a response to the heightened security concerns that led major transport operators and oil giant BP to withdraw from the strategically vital maritime route.



Operation Prosperity Guardian is a multinational endeavor, with the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Norway, Bahrain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Seychelles joining forces to address the challenges posed by the Houthi attacks. This coalition, an extension of the Combined Maritime Forces—a 39-nation partnership—will focus on ensuring the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Secretary Austin emphasized the need for collective action, stating that the initiative aims to strengthen regional security and prosperity.



The Red Sea's Bab-al-Mandeb Strait, through which approximately one-sixth of the world's commercial shipping traffic passes, has become a focal point of concern due to the recent attacks. Yemen's Houthi rebels, responding to the Israel-Hamas war, have targeted ships in the region, prompting dozens of vessels to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. This shift in shipping routes has affected major carriers, including Maersk, CMA CGN, and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). MSC, for instance, announced its decision to avoid the area just a day after one of its container ships was attacked in the Red Sea.



Operation Prosperity Guardian signals a concerted international effort to mitigate the impact of security threats on vital maritime trade routes, underscoring the global significance of maintaining stability in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of participating nations to address challenges to maritime security and uphold the principles of freedom of navigation.





