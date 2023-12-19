Marvel ditches actor Jonathan Majors after being convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend

(MENAFN) Jonathan Majors, renowned for portraying Kang in Marvel films, has been convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The jury determined that Majors assaulted Grace Jabbari, a British choreographer, during an altercation in March.



According to Ms. Jabbari's testimony in court, she suffered a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear, and described experiencing "excruciating" pain, as reported by a news agency based in the United States.



At 34 years old, the actor is potentially facing a jail sentence of up to a year. Consequently, Marvel has decided to remove him from a significant role in its superhero blockbusters.



The jury delivered its verdict on Monday after three days of deliberations.



As per media reports, during the reading of the verdict, Majors reportedly pursed his lips and looked downwards, displaying no other visible reaction.



Majors made his debut as Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in 2023 and was originally slated to feature in at least two upcoming Avengers films, which are considered key installments in the Marvel universe's top franchise.



Following reports from US entertainment media, a source familiar with the decision informed a news outlet that the studio has opted not to proceed with Jonathan Majors. Majors was arrested in late March in connection with an incident involving 30-year-old Jabbari during a car ride in Manhattan.



According to local media, the court heard that Majors received a text message, prompting Jabbari to attempt to take his phone, suspecting communication with another woman. Subsequently, a struggle ensued, with legal representatives for both parties exchanging accusations regarding who instigated the altercation over the device.

