Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 50


12/19/2023 2:48:19 AM

Company announcement no. 74

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 50 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,590,100 281,088,376
11 December 2023 7,000 104.34 730,380
12 December 2023 7,000 103.64 725,480
13 December 2023 7,000 103.64 725,480
14 December 2023 7.000 104.84 733,880
15 December 2023 7,000 106.60 746,200
Total week 50 35,000 3,661,420
Total accumulated 2,625,100 284,749,796

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2.696.442 treasury shares. equal to 2.24 % of the Bank's share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment

  • No. 74 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 50 - UK

