Unirack Celebrates 18 Years As Melbourne & Brisbane's Premier Pallet Racking & Shelving Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Title: Unirack Celebrates 18 Years as Melbourne & Brisbane's Premier Pallet Racking & Shelving ProviderUnirack, a name synonymous with robust and efficient storage solutions in Australia, proudly commemorates its 18th anniversary. Since its inception in 2005, the company has been at the forefront of providing innovative storage systems, catering to a diverse range of industries across many cities.Unirack has established itself as a leader in the storage solutions sector, offering an array of products, including pallet racking, longspan shelving, and comprehensive warehouse storage systems. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in their 10-year guarantee on products, a testament to the durability and reliability of their offerings.Dan Holthouse, General Manager of Unirack, expresses his pride in the company's journey, "Unirack has evolved significantly over the past 18 years, consistently delivering storage solutions that meet the changing needs of businesses in Australia. The commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach has been instrumental to success."The company's growth can be attributed to its 100% Australian ownership and operation. The team at Unirack is renowned for their friendly and reliable service, ensuring that every interaction and transaction is smooth and satisfactory for their clients.A key aspect of Unirack's service is its promise of instant stock availability, ensuring that businesses are not hindered by delays. Products are delivered and installed promptly, adhering to the company's commitment to efficiency and timeliness.In terms of pricing, Unirack stands out with its competitive approach. By eliminating middlemen and distributors, they ensure that their customers receive the best value for their investment.Unirack's product range is extensive and diverse. They offer solutions for warehouse racking, materials handling, safety, workbenches, and inspections. Their warehouse racking systems are designed to store, access, and move products safely and efficiently, addressing the core needs of any storage facility.The company also places a strong emphasis on safety, offering solutions for warehouse safety and dangerous goods storage. Their workbenches are renowned for their strength and versatility, suitable for use in warehouses, workshops, or offices.Holthouse, looking towards the future, states, "As the team celebrates the 18th anniversary, the focus remains steadfast on innovation and adapting to the evolving market trends. Team members are excited about the future and committed to continuing the legacy of providing top-notch storage solutions."Unirack's dedication to quality and customer service is evident in their offer to conduct pallet racking inspections, ensuring peace of mind for their clients. With its comprehensive range of storage solutions and a customer-first approach, Unirack is poised to continue its legacy as Australia's premier storage solution provider for many more years to come.For more information about href="" rel="external nofollow" co and its services, please contact them at 1300 864 725 or email ....

Dan Holthouse

Unirack

+61 1300 864 725

...