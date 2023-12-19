EU declares strategy to sanction deceased Russians

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking announcement on Monday, the European Union (EU) revealed its intention to persist in freezing the assets of Russian nationals, even posthumously, marking an unparalleled measure in the 12th package of sanctions imposed on Moscow. Initially initiated in 2022 in response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the embargo's latest iteration includes a ban on importing Russian diamonds and certain metals, alongside restrictions on the export of dual-use technologies.



A distinctive element of these sanctions is the inclusion of a provision allowing the European Union to maintain deceased individuals on the asset freeze list. The European Commission justified this measure as a preemptive step to prevent potential circumvention or undermining of the freezing measures. This novel approach, reported by TASS news agency, is unprecedented in the history of sanctions.



As part of its broader strategy, the European Union also disclosed plans to freeze the assets of over 140 additional Russian nationals and entities, should they be identified within its territory. Member states have been urged to actively track the assets of listed individuals to mitigate any breaches or circumventions of the embargo.



The European Commission emphasized its commitment to preventing any exploitation of the forced transfer of ownership or control of European Union companies' subsidiaries in Russia by Russian nationals. This entails extending sanctions to Russian individuals who benefit from such transactions, ensuring that no one profits from the losses incurred by European Union companies during these acquisitions.



Highlighting the economic repercussions of the sanctions, the New York Times reported that Western companies, which divested their Russian operations since the initiation of the embargo, collectively suffered a staggering loss of USD103 billion. Additionally, these companies were compelled to pay at least USD1.25 billion in exit taxes to the Russian state.



The European Union's latest move underscores its determination to escalate pressure on Russia, employing innovative and unprecedented measures in its ongoing response to the geopolitical tensions in the region.



MENAFN19122023000045015687ID1107623460