Apple plans to stop selling Apple Watch models in US

(MENAFN) Apple intends to discontinue the sale of certain Apple Watch models in the United States this week, aiming to proactively address a potentially significant patent dispute that looms on the horizon.



The company has verified to a US-based news agency that it will cease the sale of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. This discontinuation will take effect starting Thursday on Apple.com, and these models will no longer be available at retail locations after December 24.



The choice to remove one of its flagship products from the market stems from an ongoing disagreement with medical device manufacturer Masimo concerning the blood oxygen feature.



Apple has consistently promoted its smartwatch as a life-saving device, a key factor in propelling the Apple Watch to its status as the most widely sold watch globally. However, the ongoing dispute with Masimo poses a potential threat to this reputation.



In October, the US International Trade Commission made a ruling that found Apple in breach of Masimo's pulse oximeter patent, employing light-based technology for measuring blood oxygen levels. The decision awaits a review by President Biden within a 60-day window before any potential ban could be enforced.



“While the review period will not end until December 25, Apple is preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand,” the firm stated in a declaration.



It further declared: “Apple strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.”

MENAFN19122023000045015839ID1107623452