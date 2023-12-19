Nio EVs maker gains USD2.2B investment from CYVN Holdings in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN) Nio, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has successfully obtained a USD2.2 billion-investment from CYVN Holdings in Abu Dhabi. This additional funding provides the Tesla competitor with an extended financial runway as it strives to gain traction in an increasingly competitive market.



Following a prior investment of USD1 billion from CYVN in July, the new deal grants the Abu Dhabi-based firm a 20 percent stake in Nio (NIO), as outlined in a statement released by the Shanghai-based EV startup on Monday. Additionally, CYVN will have the opportunity to nominate two directors to Nio's board.



“With the enhanced balance sheet, Nio is well prepared to sharpen brand positioning, bolster sales and service capabilities, and make long-term investment in core technologies to navigate the intensifying competitive landscape,” William Bin Li, the founder and chief executive officer of Nio, commented on the deal in the statement.



Established in 2014, Nio, which is currently operating at a loss, lags behind BYD (BYDDY) and Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive electric vehicle (EV) market in China.



According to Bill Russo, the founder of the Shanghai-based consulting firm Automobility, Nio holds the 10th position in China's EV market. Russo notes that, like its counterparts, Nio had to reduce prices following a price war initiated by Tesla over the past year.



In response to losing market share to competitors like BYD, Elon Musk's company began lowering prices in China, the world's largest EV market, starting in October 2022. Tesla has continued to reduce prices on its China-made cars throughout the year.

