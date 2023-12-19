Seagate Introduced Nytro 4350 Nvme Solid State Drives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seagate Technology, a global leader in data storage and management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe Solid State Drives, setting a new standard for storage performance and reliability in the industry. The Nytro 4350 NVMe SSDs represent the latest innovation from Seagate, a company known for pushing the boundaries of data storage technology. These high-performance SSDs have been designed to meet the ever-increasing demands of data-intensive applications, offering businesses and data center operators a scalable and efficient solution for their storage needs.



The Nytro 4350 NVMe SSDs from Seagate are at the forefront of storage technology, harnessing the formidable power of NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) technology to deliver outstanding data transfer speeds. These SSDs offer an exceptional read speed of up to 6,800MB/s and an impressive write speed of up to 4,000MB/s. This level of performance represents a significant leap forward in data processing capabilities, enabling businesses and data centers to execute operations with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Whether it's data analysis, content creation, or database management, the Nytro 4350 NVMe SSDs ensure that tasks are completed swiftly, leading to improved overall system performance.



Moreover, Seagate's Nytro 4350 NVMe SSDs are designed with scalability in mind, offering a range of capacities from 1.92TB to a substantial 7.68TB. This versatility allows businesses to tailor their storage solutions to precisely meet their unique data growth and storage needs. Furthermore, these SSDs are built with Seagate's renowned commitment to quality and durability, boasting an impressive Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) rating of up to 2 million hours. This exceptional reliability ensures that the Nytro 4350 NVMe SSDs are a dependable choice for mission-critical applications, where system downtime is simply not acceptable. Additionally, these SSDs prioritize data security in today's data-centric landscape, featuring advanced encryption capabilities to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with industry regulations, providing peace of mind to organizations. Lastly, their robust endurance makes them a well-suited choice for data centers, enterprise applications, and high-demand environments, where consistent and reliable performance is essential.



Reportedly, Seagate Nytro 4350 SSD is designed to provide peace of mind and safeguard against data loss in the event of unexpected power failure. It offers power loss data protection and comes with a 5-year limited warranty for added assurance. This SSD is compatible with both Linuxï¿1⁄2 and Microsoftï¿1⁄2 operating systems, and it is equipped with OCP NVMe SSD 2.0 Support1, allowing seamless integration into OCP-compliant systems. With SMART thermal monitoring and end-to-end data protection, the Seagate Nytro 4350 ensures enterprise-grade reliability. Additionally, it includes Seagate SeaTools drive management software, facilitating easy monitoring of drive health.



Key Highlights



Seagate has established a new industry standard for storage performance and reliability, symbolizing the company's latest innovation in advancing the frontiers of data storage technology.

With exceptional read speeds of up to 6,800MB/s and write speeds reaching 4,000MB/s, it significantly advances data processing capabilities, ensuring swift and efficient operations.

Offering a versatile range of capacities from 1.92TB to 7.68TB, it enables businesses to tailor storage solutions according to their unique data growth and storage needs.

Boasting Seagate's commitment to quality and durability, it comes with an impressive Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) rating of up to 2 million hours, ensuring dependable performance.

Featuring advanced encryption capabilities for enhanced data security and ensuring compliance with industry regulations, it provides peace of mind to organizations handling sensitive data.

Well-suited for mission-critical applications with minimal system downtime tolerance, its robust endurance makes it an ideal choice for data centers, enterprise applications, and high-demand environments.

It provides power loss data protection for safeguarding against data loss and comes with a 5-year limited warranty for added assurance.

Compatible with Linuxï¿1⁄2 and Microsoftï¿1⁄2 operating systems, it is equipped with OCP NVMe SSD 2.0 Support1 for seamless integration into OCP-compliant systems.

SMART thermal monitoring and end-to-end data protection ensure enterprise-grade reliability, while the inclusion of Seagate SeaTools drive management software facilitates easy monitoring of drive health.



About Seagate



Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanityï¿1⁄2s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

