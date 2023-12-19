GDS Freight Partners With UPS To Expand International Shipping Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) United States, 19 Dec. 2023. In a significant move to further strengthen its global shipping offerings, GDS Freight has entered into a strategic partnership with UPS, a world-renowned logistics and courier delivery services company. This collaboration is aimed at providing GDS Freight's clients with access to UPS's cutting-edge International Freight and International Small Parcel services, ensuring seamless and reliable international shipping solutions.



UPS International Freight:

GDS Freight clients can now benefit from UPS's International Freight services, which cater to the transportation of large and heavy shipments across borders. With UPS's extensive global network and state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure, GDS Freight can offer its customers faster transit times, enhanced visibility, and a range of options for transporting goods of all sizes.



International Small Parcel:

In addition to International Freight, the partnership with UPS allows GDS Freight to tap into the International Small Parcel services. This is particularly beneficial for clients shipping smaller packages internationally. With UPS's expertise in small parcel logistics, GDS Freight can ensure timely and cost-effective delivery for shipments of varying sizes, meeting the diverse needs of its customer base.



The collaboration between GDS Freight and UPS not only expands the range of services available but also strengthens the commitment to providing a seamless shipping experience for businesses operating on a global scale. The combined capabilities of both companies aim to simplify the complexities of international logistics, offering GDS Freight's clients a competitive edge in their respective markets.



