31St Convergence India And 9Th Smart Cities Expo Is Scheduled From 17-19Th January 2024 At Pragati Maidan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th December, 2023: 31st Convergence India and the 9th Smart Cities India is scheduled at Pragati Maidan from 17-19 January 2024 in New Delhi. Convergence India Expo is India\'s premier technology event that is fostering collaboration across sectors by showcasing the evolution towards the digital era. The expo focuses on cutting-edge technologies and solutions, uniting professionals, digital innovators, and industry leaders from IT, ICT, Broadcast, IoT, Fintech, and Embedded Technology.



Co-located with the 9th Smart Cities India Expo, the event is organized by Exhibitions India Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and ITPO (Ministry of Commerce & Industry) every year. This year\'s expo anticipates participation from more than 55,000 industry visitors, 1,200 brands, and attendees representing over 40 countries. And will present an excellent opportunity to engage with potential clients and connect with leaders in the technology sector.



About Convergence India & Smart Cities India expos



The 31st Convergence India and the 9th Smart Cities India expo have been at the forefront of India\'s digital and telecom revolution. It showcases emerging and disruptive technologies and innovations in IoT, AI, design applications, blockchain, Big Data and analytics, Telecom/Satcom, 5G & 6G networks, E-commerce solutions, Cloud, Embedded Tech, Fintech, and more.



The Smart Cities India expo focuses on the latest technologies and solutions in green buildings, energy, transport, clean environment, etc. It integrates them into urban development to optimize resources and make cities smart and sustainable

