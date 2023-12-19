Calendar For Publishing Performance Results Of Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB In 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby inform that Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group will prepare consolidated semi-annual and annual information to be published according to the procedure prescribed by the regulations. In 2024, Panevezio statybos trestas AB is planning to publish the unaudited financial statement of the company and the group for six months on 30 August 2024.

